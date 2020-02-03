Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Manhunt: Deadly Games' Gethin Anthony and Kelly Jenrette on what they'd like to say to Richard Jewell

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Manhunt: Deadly Games
Save

As Manhunt: Deadly Games’ makes painfully clear, the FBI is an imperfect institution. As the show’s two main field agents, Gethin Anthony and Kelly Jenrette set about taking their director’s orders to make an airtight case against Richard Jewell for the Atlanta Olympic bombing only to find out there’s little evidence that he actually committed the crime. All the while, they’re also trying to capture actual bomber Eric Rudolph as he holes up in some dense North Carolina woods. It’s a scenario that gave Anthony and Jenrette lots of perspective into the case, and into what the FBI must have been up against at the time. The A.V. Club talked to them about that, as well as what they would like to say to the late Richard Jewell.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from TV Club

The Outsider’s nightmare grows bigger—and less potent

This year’s Super Bowl commercials wanted to go viral, not make sense

BoJack Horseman's excellent penultimate episode gazes long into the abyss

BoJack Horseman comes to a bittersweet end, with the promise of new beginnings

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement