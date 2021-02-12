Screenshot : EvanTubeHD

When we first read the words “Baby Yoda-themed Operation” our big pointy ears perked up. At long last, it seemed, Hasbro had found a way to revitalize its old game of child-led surgery by capitalizing on the fact that the only thing modern audiences want more than to watch Baby Yoda be adorable in episodes of The Mandalorian is to open up that tiny green chest and see what his tiny (green?) guts look like.

Unfortunately, the creators of the Mandalorian-themed Operation took the coward’s way out, giving us a baffling version of the game that satisfies neither the player’s OR daydreams nor their wish to slam Baby Yoda’s organs around a bunch of deceptively sized holes until his nose blinks red.

The game’s description says its objective is to “STOP THE MISCHIEF” as Baby Yoda (or “The Child,” or “Grogu,” or whatever you like) tries to snatch “objects such as a frog, cup of broth, and a mudhorn egg.” Basically, instead of seeing what the little guy’s strange, extraterrestrial version of a stomach, heart, or liver looks like, we have to help him get into trouble. As shown in a video of this boring game being played, families will not find themselves fascinated by seeing a pint-sized alien kidney or bewildering alien bone structures up close.



What a shame.



Imagine the children who could have been given a lifelong interest in xenobiology or human medicine if they were asked to root around in their beloved Baby Yoda’s body cavity instead of simply bringing objects to his frozen smiling face. Imagine the discoveries a whole generation of kids, hands stained up to the wrist with Yoda blood, could have led us to as they grew older, driven by a lifelong need to contact alien species and dissect them in secret underground research facilities.



Advertisement

Oh well. We suppose the only thing for enterprising parents left to do is buy a $350 Baby Yoda doll and fill it up with frog and chicken parts by themselves.



[via Boing Boing]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com