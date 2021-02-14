Mancation shows, ranked: The best bromances abroad

4. The Chef Show (Netflix), seasons one and two

While making the 2014 film Chef, Jon Favreau so enjoyed studying under Roy Choi, one of the pioneers of the gourmet food truck movement, that he reunited with the Kogi proprietor in 2019 for The Chef Show. Favreau acts as sous chef to Choi as the two tour the U.S., experimenting with recipes and dropping in on restaurateurs and celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck. Choi commands the kitchen, but is never too busy ladling or chopping to answer Favreau’s questions. They share stories about their families while making family-style dinners, and remain just as open to visitors like Seth Rogen and David Chang. The Chef Show loses some points as a travelogue for almost always cutting straight to the kitchen prep after a drone shot or two of the new locale (Vegas, Austin, etc.). But the real meat of the show is two guys feeding each other and learning from each other.

Most touching moment: Have you ever had two friends you were dying to introduce to each other because you just knew they would get along and then you’d be the Three Musketeers? That moment comes for Favreau in the 13th episode of season one, as he and Choi venture to Skywalker Ranch. While preparing a three-course meal for the staff, made entirely from ingredients sourced from the ranch, Favreau introduces his fellow Star Wars director buddy Dave Filoni to his “culinary Jedi.” They all hit it off while chopping tomatoes and stirring compote with Darth Vader spatulas.

Most relatable moment: Early in in season two, Favreau dumps the lasagna noodles into the boiling water without fanning them out. He asks Choi if he messed up, and Choi’s “yeah” is somewhat terse. They’ve been at this a while, traveling and cooking, but there’s still room for error. Favreau can tell he’s disappointed his friend, but if there’s any real tension in the air, it quickly dissipates.