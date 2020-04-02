In its first episode, Adult Swim’s Three Busy Debras welcomes audiences to Lemoncurd, “a charming town full of charming people leading charming lives and eating charming food.” But before Lemoncurd could become the eerily charming home to its titular Debras (and the reptilian postal worker known as “mail lizard”), Three Busy Debras was a live stage show, brought to life with little more than the absurdist imaginations of comedians Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha. Amidst our current bout of self-isolation, we brought the show’s creators/writers/stars together for a video interview to break down the process of adapting their own show from stage to screen. During our chat, the Debras laid out the ground rules that dictate the “cartoon logic” of their series, and explained how director Anna Dokoza (who’s worked on Special, Lady Dynamite, Baskets, and more) helped make their craziest dreams a reality. And, finally, we asked the trio about the origins of mail lizard, and learned why they’re “writing him out of season two.”

