At first glance, HBO Max’s Made For Love looks like a Black Mirror episode in the disguise of a half-hour comedy series. I n short, it’s the story of Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) who runs away from her 10-year marriage to tech mogul Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) after she learns he’s implanted her with his latest innovation: A device that allows him to know her every thought. But Made For Love—adapted from Alissa Nutting’s novel of the same name—is about more than the horrors of technology’s potential, it’s also about love in the grandest sense: How we feel it, how we show it, and how our culture has warped our idea of what love even is.

“We’ve been conditioned to feel like that’s the dream,” Milioti told The A.V. Club, “that someone comes in and is like, ‘Guess what? You never have to worry about money again, you’re going to not want for anything, you’re going to live in a nice house.’ But then it’s hell on Earth!” That’s certainly what Hazel comes to realize in Made For Love’s earliest chapters, and that’s what we dug into with Milioti, Magnussen, and their co-star Ray Romano during the series’ virtual press day. The trio shared which of pop culture’s depictions of love have had a lasting impact on their lives, and then we turned our attention to Made For Love’s unexpected musical numbers, including a creepy take on “Love Is Strange” and Romano’s spoken-word rendition of Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love.”

Made For Love’s first three episodes premiere on April 1 on HBO Max.