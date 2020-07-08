Tipper Newton, Henry Simmons, John Yuan, Matt Yuan, Jolene Anderson, Jeff Ward Photo : Mitch Haaseth (Disney/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, July 8. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10 p.m.): Last week’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was, like nearly all the episodes to date in this final season, a doozy. Here’s Alex McLevy on the grimly but appropriately titled “Adapt Or Die”:

Things were already starting to look dark at the end of last week’s episode, with half of the team captured and the other half exposed, but this is where things really got ugly. Between Daisy’s literal torture and Mack’s psychological version of the same—not to mention that gut-punch ending which saw Coulson, Mack, and Deke all left behind when the Zephyr time-jumped, the presumably still-alive Coulson for the second time, no less—this was quite the pyrrhic victory. It wasn’t always fun to watch, but for being one of the show’s periodic downer installments, it remained lively and compelling throughout, balancing the adventure and pathos more successfully than in last week’s outing. And hey, at least May is confident about Coulson’s status: “He’ll come back. Always does.”

The situation may be bleak, but based on this episode’s title (and the below trailer), we’re guessing that “The Totally Excellent Adventures Of Mack And The D” won’t be.



Can you binge it? Seasons one through six can be found on Netflix, while the five most recent episodes await you on Hulu.

Wild cards

Stateless (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): This Australian miniseries, co-created by Cate Blanchett (who also appears in the show), centers on strangers who intersect at an immigration detention center in Australia. It also stars The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski, Dominic West (The Wire), and Jai Courtney (Spartacus).



At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV, 10 p.m.): We cannot possibly top this episode’s official description, so here’s an excerpt: “Game day is off to a rousing start, until it’s derailed by murder. Will they find the culprit? Will the home team win? Will the dip be matched with the right chips? Tune in to find out!”

Forged In Fire: Beat The Judges (History, 9 p.m.): The world’s best competitive smithing show reaches the end of this special season, which sees former champs squaring off against the Powers That Be to forge the mightiest blade.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend Of Walter Mercado (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., documentary special premiere): This documentary about the beloved Latinx astrologer aims to inspire viewers with his love of life, but as a bonus, it stands ready to satisfy the curiosity of any Drag Race fans who had no idea who Alexis Mateo was impersonating on last week’s “Snatch Game Of Love.”