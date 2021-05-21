Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

M.O.D.O.K.'s showrunner walks us through the show's violently silly supervillain duel

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Save
Alerts

When the creators of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. first dropped the show’s silly supervillain duel during WonderCon, it got a big response. Our own William Hughes said it “kicked ass,” and called the wizard’s duel a “really effective little tutorial in escalating lunacy.” Some of our commenters agreed, saying things like “INJECT IT STRAIGHT INTO MY VEINS,” and “The moment I knew the fight was for me was when tiny little Baby MODOKs came out of MODOKs center chest. And then they turned into 8-bit figures and fought like a video game.”

Given all that, we thought it would be a fun exercise to sit down with M.O.D.O.K. co-creator Jordan Blum to walk through the scene, which was (full disclosure) penned by ex-Onion, Inc. staffer Cullen Crawford. The result is part-DVD commentary, part interview, and can be found in the video above.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is streaming now on Hulu.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement