When the creators of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. first dropped the show’s silly supervillain duel during WonderCon, it got a big response. Our own William Hughes said it “kicked ass,” and called the wizard’s duel a “really effective little tutorial in escalating lunacy.” Some of our commenters agreed, saying things like “INJECT IT STRAIGHT INTO MY VEINS,” and “The moment I knew the fight was for me was when tiny little Baby MODOKs came out of MODOKs center chest. And then they turned into 8-bit figures and fought like a video game.”

Given all that, we thought it would be a fun exercise to sit down with M.O.D.O.K. co-creator Jordan Blum to walk through the scene, which was (full disclosure) penned by ex-Onion, Inc. staffer Cullen Crawford. The result is part-DVD commentary, part interview, and can be found in the video above.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is streaming now on Hulu.