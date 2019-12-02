Lyra and Iorek set out on a new path on His Dark Materials

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, December 2. All times are Eastern.



His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m.): Sure, last week we got some sweet polar bear action from Iorek Byrnison, but “Armour” was all about Lee Scoresby (Lin Manuel Miranda). From his experts recap of the episode, Myles McNutt writes:

By reframing Lee Scoresby as a gallivanting aeronaut who is always up for a fight, quick with a retort, and fast with his fingers, the “getting the team together” feel of Lee and Iorek Byrinson’s entrance into the story carries a different energy, to the point where it registers as a different show entirely. At times, “Armour” feels like an episode of Doctor Who, where our heroes have dropped into a new situation with a new set of characters with a new set of problems. It’s jarring at first, especially having so recently reread the books and realizing how this will alter Scoresby’s place in the series moving forward. But as I sat with the episode, and as I considered the dynamics of those future story arcs, I realized that I more or less think this version of Lee can work if you basically accept it as a different character entirely, who will be taking the place of the stoic, Sam Elliott-esque character who the majority of readers were expecting.

This week, Lyra, Iorek, and the recruits set out on a new path and find a vital clue. As always, McNutt and Lisa Weidenfeld are on hand for our experts and newbies recaps, respectively.

Making It (NBC, 10:01 p.m., second season premiere): Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Great British Bake-Off-like reality competition series for makers returns for its second season on NBC with 10 new competitors. For their first challenge each craftsperson will have to make a “physical representation of themselves as a food item” and recreate a craft from their youth.