Lucifer and God attempt family therapy in Lucifer season 5B trailer

Dennis Haysbert and Tom Ellis in Lucifer Photo : John P. Fleenor/Netflix

The very patient fans of Lucifer are finally being rewarded with a brand new trailer for the second half of the show’s fifth season. The first part dropped back in August 2020 with eight episodes and ended with a huge cliffhanger: the arrival of God himself, portrayed by the perfectly cast Dennis Haysbert.

In the first look at season 5B, God attempts to understand the life his son Lucifer has created for himself on Earth. This includes having a family dinner with him along with Amenadiel, Linda, and Michael, as well as scoping out his work with the LAPD and his partner/lover Chloe Decker. Obviously, God has high standards and doesn’t approve of the fact that unlike Dan a.k.a. Detective Douche, Lucifer doesn’t even have his own desk at the precinct.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we get a first look at the highly anticipated Lucifer musical episode, Maze and Eve appear to be together again, Lucifer and his evil twin Michael don their best wings and get ready for a fight, and God decides to quit his holy position and also try out therapy with Lucifer so they can solve their long-standing father-son issues.

The fantasy crime drama, developed by Tom Kapinos, aired its first three seasons on Fox. It centers on Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, who sets up his base in Los Angeles after abandoning Hell and begins working as a consultant with the cops. Even though it was a fan-favorite, Fox canceled the procedural in 2018. Their loss was Netflix’s gain as the streaming platform picked it up for a season four. Last year, they announced that the upcoming 10-episode sixth season will be the final season. Like, final final.

Along with Ellis and Haysbert, season 5 also stars Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Lesley Ann-Brandt, Aimee Garcia, and Inbar Lavi.

Season 5B, the production of which was delayed due to the pandemic, will drop on Netflix on May 28.