Loren Bouchard and Josh Gad on finding a way in to Central Park

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Central Park
Central ParkLoren BouchardJosh GadBob's BurgersApple TV+
In the new animated musical series Central Park, characters swirl and saunter their way through New York’s biggest landmark, expressing their biggest concerns and darkest secrets through both text and song. There are sweeping musical moments and boom shots you could only achieve in animation, and it’s all very clearly from the mind of two creators: Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard and musical theater dork Josh Gad.

The A.V. Club sat down for a digital chat with Bouchard and Gad about the origins of the show and how a little bit of Central Park garbage knowledge is reflective of how Bouchard makes his projects hit home.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

