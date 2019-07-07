Photo: Jennifer Clasen (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 7. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Big Little Lies (HBO, 9 p.m.): This does not bode well for the Monterey Five.

The title of this week’s Big Little Lies bears the title “Kill Me,” by the way. And if that’s not ominous, here’s what Gwen Ihnat had to say about last weeks’s episode:

Almost all of our main characters are in crisis, some big-lie-related, some not. The breakdown of Madeline’s marriage can be traced to the things she’s been keeping from her husband (including sleeping with the theater director), Celeste’s hidden guilt is making her mother-in-law suspicious and now she’s in danger of losing her kids. Renata’s husband’s bankruptcy and Bonnie’s mother’s stroke are unrelated, but still, they’re all is in such dire straits that even Renata remarks on it. And that police detective seems ready to swoop down on all of them at any time.

Advertisement

It loos like Mary Louise, at least, might be doling out some additional lies of varying size to achieve her ends, but the rest of the gang in Monterey seems to be headed for additional truths, large and small. Gwen’s on the case once again.

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Movies (CNN, 9 p.m., series premiere): This documentary series from producer Tom Hanks and friends “explores American cinema through the decades and the cultural, societal and political shifts that framed its evolution.” It begins, fittingly enough for the weekend after the release of Stranger Things 3, in the eighties. Look for interviews (throughout the series, if not in this episode) from the likes of Molly Ringwald, Julia Roberts, Maya Rudolph, Cameron Crowe, Bill Hader, Paul Thomas Anderson, and the late John Singleton, among many others.