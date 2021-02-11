Made In Heaven (1987)

Also in that “tricky souls” category, Timothy Hutton was the hero sent to heaven too soon (after saving a family from drowning) in Made In Heaven. There, Mike (Hutton) meets Annie (Kelly McGillis), a “new soul” that hasn’t been to earth yet. The two fall in love in the skies—even though, as a new soul, Annie has all the affect of a wood post. But when she gets her inevitable ticket to earth (“I’m going to be somebody’s baby,” she enthuses), Mike strikes a deal to get sent down as well to find her. The man in charge of heaven, Emmett (played by Debra Winger, who was married to Hutton at the time and is unrecognizable in an orange crew cut and loud suits), agrees, but only gives him 30 years to find her, and saddles him with the new name Elmo. It’s an odd departure for Roadie director Alan Rudolph, but it does offer a killer soundtrack (featuring R.E.M., Luther Vandross, and Martha Davis of The Motels) as well as a bunch of rock-related cameos, like Neil Young as a truck driver and The Cars’ Ric Ocasek as a mechanic (ha). [Gwen Ihnat]