Logan Lerman is a real Al Pacino dork. The young lead of Amazon’s new Hunters series has long been a fan of his new co-star, diving deep into his canon of classic films, from Serpico to The Godfather to Dog Day Afternoon. He’s also a film guy in general, something we talked about with him when we sat down for the video interview above. In it, we talk Hunters, whether you have to be evil to fight evil, and his ideal movi egoing experience, including his opinion on dine in movie theaters.

Hunters hits Amazon Prime Video Friday, February 21.