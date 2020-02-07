Originally released as a comic series starting in 2008, Locke & Key has been in one stage or another of Hollywood production for about 12 years, bouncing from studio to studio and production house to production house. Finally, though, it’s getting its biggish screen debut this weekend, when 10 episodes of the series will drop on Netflix. Whether fans will ultimately see more is up to the ratings, but for the show’s co-showrunners Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse, that the show’s even on the air—and that they love the content—is surely a victory in itself.

The A.V. Club talked to Averill and Cuse recently about just that, as well as how the show took Hill’s vision for the story’s ever-so-important keys from page to prop.