As Tyler and Nina Locke, respectively, Connor Jessup and Darby Stanchfield are helping bring Joe Hill’s much-beloved Locke & Key series to life—finally. The long-delayed series hits Netflix this week and is rife with spooky twists, family misunderstandings, and youthful indiscretions. The A.V. Club talked to Jessup and Stanchfield about the keys they’d want to use, as well as what actually scares them.

Advertisement