As Living With Yourself’s Miles, Paul Rudd plays the perfect suburban dolt. He’s rumpled and sad, and he drives a boxy Honda Element—a car the company hasn’t made since 2011. It’s suggested in later episodes that somehow the suburbs have broken Miles—or, rather, that Miles has let himself get complacent in the bland pleasantry that is his little subdivision.

It’s not a new trope, but it’s tackled interestingly enough in Living With Yourself that we wanted to talk to the show’s creator and directors about it. In the clip above, co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris and creator Timothy Greenberg weigh in on dreams deferred, sadness cars, and the show’s unbelievable TGI Friday’s.