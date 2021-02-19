A twisting bayou noir where nothing is as it seems, Tell Me Your Secrets follows two women at their wits’ ends and on opposite sides of the same crime. (Or so they think?) Before the show slinks onto Amazon Prime Video this weekend, The A.V. Club sat down with two of its stars, Lily Rabe and Enrique Murciano, to talk about how they’d describe the show to their friends, how Rabe keeps track of her character’s fractured memories and mistaken timelines, and what Murciano misses most when he’s thinking about Louisiana cuisine.

