Scott Bakula Photo : Marianna Massey ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, NCIS: New Orleans—the “youngest series” in the franchise, as Deadline puts it, even though it’s been around for seven seasons—will end with its upcoming season finale. That finale will be the show’s 155th episode, and it’ll air on May 16. For those who can’t keep the various NCIS shows straight, New Orleans is the one that took place in the Big Easy, a.k.a. Nerlens, with Scott Bakula and his friends… doing whatever it is they do in these shows. Solve crimes of some sort, we assume. It was not the one with Mark Harmon or the one with LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell. Those are NCIS: Vanilla and NCIS: Los Angeles, respectively.

In a statement, Bakula said that he’s “sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city” but noted that he’s “so grateful for all the friends we made along the way.” (Yes, he came so close to making a funny joke there.) Bakula also added that he will “miss the music,” which makes us slightly concerned that he thinks New Orleans itself is going away or that NCIS: New Orleans was a big factor in New Orleans developing a reputation as bit of a music town.

Anyway, this isn’t quite the seismic TV shift that it would be if regular NCIS came to an end (a thing that will never happen), but it will deprive loyal NCIS viewers of one NCIS show. Luckily, CBS is not about to abandon people, as a separate Deadline story says the network is moving ahead with a brand new NCIS spin-off called NCIS: Hawaii. Deadline doesn’t expect this one to get a backdoor pilot in one of the other NCIS shows, so viewers will be thrown into the proverbial deep-end whenever this premieres. No word on who might star, but we’re going to guess that it’ll either be one older man actor or two medium-age man actors. It’ll be a man actor, either way. (Prove us wrong, CBS. We dare you.)

