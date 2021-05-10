Left to right: Ice T, Danny Pino, Kelli Giddish, Dan Florek, Dick Wolf, Richard Belzer, and Mariska Hargitay Photo : Stephen Lovekin ( Getty Images )

In what may be the most relatable behavior we’ve seen from the guy in years, actor Mickey Rourke says that he spent quarantine watching and enjoying Law & Order: SVU. O n Instagram, where he shared a sprawling critique of the show, Rourke heaped praise on the long-running crime procedural, which he caught randomly on television and, like so many channel surfers before him, got sucked in. Yet, in true Rourke fashion (which is to say, a tad disconnected from the rest of humanity), he didn’t know the show has been on for two decades. (And like so many of us, his social media copywriters took a break for the afternoon, so we’re giving you the unedited Rourke because we love you.)

“I heard this show is been on for 20 yrs,i never knew anything about it before until the lockdown since i have all my gym equipment in my living room,6 months ago while i’ve been doing all my training at home isolating i click on this show just by accident and curiosity and have to say i’ve never seen such terrific acting ever on television!” Rourke wrote on Instagram, presumably moments after coming to the same conclusion as everyone else who ever binged the series while nursing a Saturday afternoon hangover. “Each show that i seen and I probably seen a 1000 of them by now the producing is terrific,the direction is top class and most of all i am really impressed with this ensembles of highly talented actors.”

Rourke’s first shared experience with the rest of planet Earth continued as he complimented the show’s cast. First up was Mariska Hargitay, who he says, “very few, if any actresses in films these days can hold her jock strap,” a statement we’ve all uttered numerous times in our lives. He also called Stephanie March “classy,” was “ surprised” by BD Wong (not sure what that means, but we assume that it’s positive), remarked upon Ice T’s “attitude and swag,” and took note of Christopher Meloni’s physique—and who the f is going to argue with that. Not mentioned, though : Richard Belzer, which begs the question, what did Rourke have against Munch?



All in all, it was a lovely post from Rourke. Of course, no one can simply excuse all grievances, even with the warmth of Benson and Stabler emanating from the television set . Rourke finished his tribute to the show with a very on-brand “the work that you all do is real acting, ” he wrote to the cast, “ not like that crap that all on Marvel shit.” But frankly, who hasn’t felt that way at some time or another.

However, as if snapping us back to reality, fellow actor Ray Winstone responded to Rourke’s post “Great show Micky, well said,” reminding us that while we all like Law & Order, Ray Winstone will never comment on all our posts about it.

