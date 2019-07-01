Photo: Craig Blankenhorn (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 1. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Divorce (10 p.m., HBO): Frances (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Robert (Thomas Haden Church) continue to navigate the messiness of their post-divorce lives in the third season premiere of HBO’s Divorce. Joining this season as recurring characters are Dominic Fumusa as Jeremy—Robert’s “over-zealous coaching partner”—and James Lesure as Henry—a new love interest for Frances who “comes with a lot more baggage than expected.” Gwen Ihnat returns to recap all the delightful chaos.

Regular coverage

Legion (10 p.m., FX)

Wild card

Grand Hotel (10:01 p.m., ABC): Executive producer Eva Longoria makes her Grand Hotel debut tonight as deceased Mendoza family matriarch Beatriz, as Gigi gives Alicia a glimpse into her mother’s past.