Lewis Black as Atheist Steve and Alan Tudyk as The Devil in Devil May Care Screenshot : YouTube

Resident Alien’s Alan Tudyk dons his Devil hat in Devil May Care, which is part of Syfy’s TZGZ late night programming block dedicated to animated series. The resident ruler of Hell isn’t all evil here. In fact, he often bungles his duty as the Devil because he is a surprisingly nice guy and seeks the help of Beans (Asif Ali), a social media manager who dies and ends up as his assistant. It makes sense that a show about Hell inevitably sends a message about the dependency on social media.



The show—which premiered on February 6—boasts a solid voice cast alongside Tudyk and Ali. Stephanie Beatriz, Pamela Adlon, Fred Tatasciore, and Phil LaMarr co-star. Lewis Black joins the roster in the upcoming third episode, “The Atheist,” which airs February 20. Devil is trapped on Earth by a summoning gone wrong, ensuring nothing will be the same. Black plays the summoner, Atheist Steve, and as seen in this exclusive clip, Steve is delighted to see his efforts pay off.

Devil, however, could not be bothered. He spends his time blabbering about how he dealt with the pee fetish of the last guy who summoned him. His word salad is interrupted when Steve says he wants to disprove God’s existence. Dun dun dun!

Advertisement

“The Atheist” will air on February 20 at 12:00 a.m. ET on Syfy.