The past few months of Jeopardy! episodes have featured a series of guest hosts that lots of viewers seem to have enjoye d—and a few that even more viewers seem to have despised. Unfortunately, none of these hosts have been the man that a majority of viewers want to see standing behind the podium long term: LeVar Burton.

In an attempt to fix that, a petition at Change.org—home for the internet’s most carefully-considered popular movements—has been drawn up to show support for Burton getting a spot on Jeopardy! The petition outlines its case pretty clearly. “Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” it reads.

With over 165,000 signatures, the petition’s aim to let the show’s producers know “just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!” seems to be working.



Burton himself appear s to be on board with the movement, which is a good thing considering that he’s the one who would actually have to show up at the studio to read the clues and weather the contestants’ Bane impressions. He tweeted the petition with the caption, “Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening...”

Whether anyone at Jeopardy! is paying attention to the petition, we don’t know, but we sure hope they’d give the groundswell of Burton support more weight than sportsbook odds suggesting Ryan Seacrest or Pat Sajack for the gig.



If you’d like to take a look, perhaps sign the book, don’t take our word for it: Just head on over here.



