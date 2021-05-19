Let's watch Conan O'Brien completely suck at video games, one last time

A gamer, clueless Screenshot : YouTube

As Conan prepares to wrap up its run on TBS—with its final episode set to air just a month away, on June 24—we need to start preparing ourselves for many of the show’s most beloved segments to enter their twilight years. We may have already seen the final installment of Conan abusing producer Jordan Schlansky; we may have already seen the last of god knows how many bizarre or absurdist characters. And now, we may have seen one of the very last—if not the very last—installments of Clueless Gamer, the series in which Conan O’Brien is extremely bad at video games, but extremely good at making fun of them.



Tonight’s installment of the classic segment featured the endlessly enthusiastic J.B. Smoove, talking Conan through attempting to drum up similar feelings of excitement for THQ Nordic’s upcoming action-RPG Biomutant. And, honestly, we have to wonder why these companies are always so eager to put these games in front of O’Brien in the first place. Sure, it gets their games on TV, but they’re generally accompanied by narration of Conan absolutely hating the shit out of them, while simultaneously making them look like the hardest things in the world to successfully play, and Biomutant fares no better.

But that’s Clueless Gamer for you, the video game discussion series where a weird little sword-wielding mammal will pass in and out through a monster’s butthole while a beloved talk show host suggests he once molested a raccoon. Few people will ever match O’Brien’s talent for having a good time by having a bad time, and his abilities in this department—if not in gaming proper—will certainly be missed once Conan leaves the air next month.