Let's play the Feud with the past and present casts of Queer Eye

For years, Family Feud has brought families together, but now Celebrity Family Feud is bringing the casts of hit shows back together. For an episode airing May 31, the show is pitting the cast of Netflix’s hit series Queer Eye against their forefathers in the cast of Bravo’s Queer Eye For The Straight Guy. The A.V. Club went backstage at the taping earlier this year to ask both casts about the experience, from how they practiced their Charlie’s Angels intros to if or how they’d zhuzh up Steve Harvey’s whole thing.