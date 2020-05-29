Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Let's play the Feud with the past and present casts of Queer Eye

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Queer Eye
Queer EyeQueer Eye For The Straight GuyJonathan Van NessCelebrity Family FeudFamily FeudABCCarson KressleyNetflixTan FranceAntoni PorowskiTed Allen
Save

For years, Family Feud has brought families together, but now Celebrity Family Feud is bringing the casts of hit shows back together. For an episode airing May 31, the show is pitting the cast of Netflix’s hit series Queer Eye against their forefathers in the cast of Bravo’s Queer Eye For The Straight Guy. The A.V. Club went backstage at the taping earlier this year to ask both casts about the experience, from how they practiced their Charlie’s Angels intros to if or how they’d zhuzh up Steve Harvey’s whole thing.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

When Monsters, Inc. banished Mike and Sulley, it made John Ratzenberger a permanent Pixar feature

The queens of Drag Race season 12 answer our burning questions ahead of the finale

The best movies on Amazon Prime

Mark Zuckerberg comes out against fact checking, so Twitter users go full (actual) fake news on him

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement