For its third season, Stranger Things, introduces the Hawkins gang to a brand new location, the Starcourt Mall, to riff on the mall-dwelling teen comedies of 1980s cinema. In honor of the new season, we sat down with some of the cast—Priah Ferguson, Dacre Montgomery, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton—to find out some of their favorite suburban memories.