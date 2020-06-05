Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Let's get to know the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5

Marah Eakin
Though RuPaul’s Drag Race just crowned its newest queen last week, the show is rolling right into a new season of All Stars, bringing back fan favorites from older seasons and more recent adventures for a new round of punishing face-offs. There’s a twist, of course, with the introduction of “lip sync assassins” into the much-twisted and often-suspended “all star rules,” but the show will still boast a robust crew of outstanding drag queens, including but not limited to Shea Couleé, Alexis Mateo, Miz Cracker, Jujubee, and Ongina. The A.V. Club talked to all this season’s queens—save Couleé, who was unavailable—about the importance of drag in trying times, the changing culture of Drag Race, and why they individually think they’re the best damn queens in the game.

