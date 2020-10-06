A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote is coming to HBO Max on Oct. 15—and The A.V. Club has these exclusive images to share from the taping of the special.
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote is coming to HBO Max on Oct. 15—and The A.V. Club has these exclusive images to share from the taping of the special.
A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.
2 / 10
Janel Moloney and Bradley Whitford
Janel Moloney and Bradley Whitford
Though initially described as a reading, the special will feature a staged performance of the season three episode “Hartsfield’s Landing.”
3 / 10
Sterling K. Brown and Bradley Whitford
Sterling K. Brown and Bradley Whitford
Sterling K. Brown joins the cast as Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, a role originally played by John Spencer until his death in 2005.
4 / 10
Dulé Hill and Allison Janney
Dulé Hill and Allison Janney
The cast began sharing candid shots from the filming on social media in mid-September. Since then it’s been confirmed that—along with Brown and central cast members Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford—supporting actors Emily Procter, William Duffy, Peter James Smith, Timothy Davis-Reed, Charles Noland, and more will also appear.
5 / 10
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Helmed by series director and executive producer Thomas Schlamme, the special will feature act-break appearances by When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
6 / 10
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown
In addition to the act-break guests mentioned above there will be a performance by composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, who will play the score for The West Wing theme song on his guitar.
[Photo note: see Richard Schiff and Martin Sheen chatting in the background, and a blurry Rob Lowe.]
7 / 10
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Folk-rock band The Avett Brothers will also close out the special, which is intended to raise awareness of When We All Vote, an organization dedicated to increasing participation in American elections.
8 / 10
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown
9 / 10
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Remember to make your voting plan ASAP. And while you’re at it, fill out your census form.
10 / 10
A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.