Let's all stare at these exclusive photos from HBO Max's West Wing reunion special

Let's all stare at these exclusive photos from HBO Max's West Wing reunion special

Patrick Gomez
Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Timothy Davis-Reed and Charles Noland filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote is coming to HBO Max on Oct. 15—and The A.V. Club has these exclusive images to share from the taping of the special.

Janel Moloney and Bradley Whitford

Janel Moloney and Bradley Whitford filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

Though initially described as a reading, the special will feature a staged performance of the season three episode Hartsfield’s Landing.”

Sterling K. Brown and Bradley Whitford

Sterling K. Brown and Bradley Whitford filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

Sterling K. Brown joins the cast as Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, a role originally played by John Spencer until his death in 2005.

Dulé Hill and Allison Janney

Dulé Hill and Allison Janney filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

The cast began sharing candid shots from the filming on social media in mid-September. Since then it’s been confirmed that—along with Brown and central cast members Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford—supporting actors Emily Procter, William Duffy, Peter James Smith, Timothy Davis-Reed, Charles Noland, and more will also appear.

Martin Sheen

Martin Sheen filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

Helmed by series director and executive producer Thomas Schlamme, the special will feature act-break appearances by When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

In addition to the act-break guests mentioned above there will be a performance by composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, who will play the score for The West Wing theme song on his guitar.

[Photo note: see Richard Schiff and Martin Sheen chatting in the background, and a blurry Rob Lowe.]

Allison Janney

Allison Janney filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

Folk-rock band The Avett Brothers will also close out the special, which is intended to raise awareness of When We All Vote, an organization dedicated to increasing participation in American elections.

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max
Allison Janney

Allison Janney filming A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

Remember to make your voting plan ASAP. And while you’re at it, fill out your census form.

