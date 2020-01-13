Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Let Trixie Mattel show you some of her very favorite Barbies

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Trixie Mattel
As we’ve established, Trixie Mattel is a pretty serious fan of Barbie—just look at her last name. She’s harnessed their sartorial power for looks for her upcoming Grown Up tour and delved deep into the orange-tinted world of cursed sports doll Dusty. But given a little more time, Trixie was happy to take The A.V. Club deep into her extensive Barbie collection, walking us through about a dozen or more of her favorite dolls. It was so interesting and so revealing that we thought her larger love deserved to be seen, and that’s what’s in the video above. It’s pure doll-based nerdery, and we’re here for it.

