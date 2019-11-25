Let’s watch some armored polar bears wreck shit on His Dark Materials

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 25. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m.): Four episodes into HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation and we’re finally getting some sweet, sweet armored polar bear action. Tonight’s episode, “Armour,” written by Jack Thorne and directed by Otto Bathurst, finds Lyra arriving in the North, seeking allies in the witches, an aeronaut, and, of course, a “panserbjørne.” But alliances with kick ass sentient armored bears don’t come easily , as she’ll soon find out. Myles McNutt and Lisa Weidenfeld are on hand for our experts and newbies recaps.

Wild card

Dancing With The Stars (28th season finale, ABC, 8 p.m.): The 28th (!) season of Dancing With The Stars wraps up tonight. One of four finalists—Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina—will take home the crown. Mercifully, none of them are named Sean Spicer.