Let’s hang out with Dash & Lily

Top picks

Dash & Lily (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If you’re in the mood for some rom-con shenanigans or a little holiday cheer (yes, we know, it’s not Thanksgiving yet, but what the hell, we’re feeling cheery this week), Netflix has you covered. Here’s a brief excerpt from Gwen Ihnat’s review of Dash & Lily, a series adaptation of David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s YA novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares:

It’s obvious where all of this is leading… But actually the romance is one of the weakest parts of the story. Dash and Lily begin as strongly supportive (pen-pal) friends: The lesson here is not as much about romance as it is about bravery, about emotionality, about trying to figure yourself out in adolescence—making Dash & Lily a far more valuable YA outing than one focused on the unrealistic possibilities of finding true love as a teenager.

The rest of Gwen’s pre-air review will run later this morning.



A Teacher (FX on Hulu, 3:01 a.m., limited series premiere, first three episodes): Kate Mara and Nick Robinson star in this limited series adaptation of Hannah Fidell’s 2013 film of the same name. The first three episodes drop today, and new episodes will run weekly afterward. Keep an eye out for Danette Chavez’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Next (Fox, 9 p.m.)

For kids

Trash Truck (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Hank is 6 and his best friend is a garbage truck. Just go with it.

Wild cards

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): Same guys, new Bachelorette. This shit is going to be weird.



Rise Of The Nazis (PBS, 9 p.m., series premiere): This mini docuseries, which will run Tuesdays through the 24th, might not feel quite as timely as it might have a week or so ago, but it’s still worth your time.