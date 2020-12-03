Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

Let’s check in on The Unicorn with an episode directed by Matthew A. Cherry

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, December 3. All times are Eastern. 

Top picks

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30 p.m.): We like The Unicorn a lot in general, but when CBS drops a trailer like this one and lets it be known that Matthew A. Cherry (a terrific director who picked up an Oscar for the short Hair Love) is directing, there’s no way we’re going to pass up the opportunity to watch.

Danette Chavez will recap.

Euphoria, “Trouble Don’t Last Always” (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., premiere): The first of two special episodes designed to bridge the gap between Euphoria’s first season and its distant second, this episode will air on the HBO mothership on Sunday, which is when Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s recap would normally run. However, we’re as excited about Emmy winner Zendaya as the rest of the world, so look for Kayla’s recap later today.

Regular coverage

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

Holiday stuff

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood and 
Bugs Bunny’s 24-Carrot Holiday Special (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., premiere): In both cases, it’s exactly what it says on the tin.

Wild cards

Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC, midnight, series finale): It’s the end of the road for these intrepid Canadian jokesmiths.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete limited docuseries): Look for Danette Chavez’s review of this four-part documentary on one of history’s most infamous cults later today.

