As the stars of Netflix’s latest Christmas movie, Holiday Rush, Romany Malco and Sonequa Martin-Green are fully aware of the greatness of holiday music. In the film, Malco plays Rush, a very popular, but surprisingly laid off morning DJ, with Martin-Green supporting as his no nonsense producer, Roxy. Corporate radio may have tried to bah humbug their holiday, but the two have a plan for a comeback, starting with a new station and a commercial-free Christmas day marathon of Rush’s favorite cuts. The film also boasts a rousing performance of “Christmas” by co-star Darlene Love, leading us to ask Malco and Martin-Green about what they’d put on their personal commercial-free holiday playlists. The results are in the clip above, and hopefully on a radio near you.

