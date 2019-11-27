Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Let Romany Malco and Sonequa Martin-Green program your holiday playlist

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Holiday Rush
Save

As the stars of Netflix’s latest Christmas movie, Holiday Rush, Romany Malco and Sonequa Martin-Green are fully aware of the greatness of holiday music. In the film, Malco plays Rush, a very popular, but surprisingly laid off morning DJ, with Martin-Green supporting as his no nonsense producer, Roxy. Corporate radio may have tried to bah humbug their holiday, but the two have a plan for a comeback, starting with a new station and a commercial-free Christmas day marathon of Rush’s favorite cuts. The film also boasts a rousing performance of “Christmas” by co-star Darlene Love, leading us to ask Malco and Martin-Green about what they’d put on their personal commercial-free holiday playlists. The results are in the clip above, and hopefully on a radio near you.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse on the value of "Christmas cheese"

Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in December

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby trailer proves Netflix has truly gone cuckoo for Christmas

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement