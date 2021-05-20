Loki Photo : Chuck Zlotnick/Disney+

Disney+’s Loki is coming early next month, and if you’re the one person on the planet who has avoided the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe but wants to jump in for the first time with a spin-off series about Thor’s brother getting in trouble for stepping outside of the regular timeline in one of the movies, star Tom Hiddleston has put together the perfect thing for you: a 30-second primer on everything Loki has done in the MCU from the first Thor movie to Avengers: Endgame. Of course, though you won’t know this because you’re somehow new to all of this, Loki is famous for being a big liar and he does some classic Loki lying in this 30-second clip—as spoiled by the fact that it’s well over 30-seconds long.

It’s a little weird that Hiddleston does it all in-character as Loki, since he’s not really dressed like Loki or acting that much like Loki, but that’s just the kind of nefarious scheme that the god of tricks likes to pull. Maybe Tom Hiddleston’s entire career outside of the MCU has been Loki in disguise? That was Loki in High-Rise, that was Loki in The Night Manager, that was Loki in Kong: Skull Island, and that was even Loki in War Horse. Anyway, Disney+’s Loki show will premiere on June 9, and in addition to Loki as himself, it features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martina, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.