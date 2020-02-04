Lego Masters' Nathan Sawaya on a life devoted to playing with Lego

Nathan Sawaya plays with blocks for a living. As a renowned Lego artist, Sawaya has spent a good portion of his adulthood creating gallery-friendly pieces out of the Danish toys. Recently, though, he’s gone Hollywood, lending his quick-building skills and Lego smarts to Fox’s new reality competition series Lego Masters. As a consulting producer on the show, which premieres Feb. 5, Sawaya produced set pieces, challenge inspiration, and even the trophy for the show, all on short notice.

The A.V. Club stopped by Sawaya’s North Hollywood studio to talk about his role on the show, and how he made everything from giant frogs to semi-functional Lego bikes for the series.