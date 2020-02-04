Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Lego Masters' Nathan Sawaya on a life devoted to playing with Lego

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Lego Masters
Nathan Sawaya plays with blocks for a living. As a renowned Lego artist, Sawaya has spent a good portion of his adulthood creating gallery-friendly pieces out of the Danish toys. Recently, though, he’s gone Hollywood, lending his quick-building skills and Lego smarts to Fox’s new reality competition series Lego Masters. As a consulting producer on the show, which premieres Feb. 5, Sawaya produced set pieces, challenge inspiration, and even the trophy for the show, all on short notice.

The A.V. Club stopped by Sawaya’s North Hollywood studio to talk about his role on the show, and how he made everything from giant frogs to semi-functional Lego bikes for the series.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

