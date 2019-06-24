Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 24. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Legion (FX, 10 p.m.): After getting off to a soaring start with its debut season, Legion’s polarizing follow-up season came to a disturbing, unfortunate end. From Alex McLevy’s review of the season finale:

Transforming David from a fundamentally decent person with a troubled mind into someone capable of committing sexual assault in the course of a single episode is the needle scratch on the record player. It’s the porn scene in the middle of Out Of Africa. It’s edgy and unpredictable, but that doesn’t make it good. It changes the show on a fundamental level—and more than that, it pulls the rug out from under its viewers, scorning them for thinking they were watching one kind of show when in fact they were watching a very different one. It’s one thing to have a show’s characters lie to us. It’s quite another when a show lies to its audience.

Many fans were left asking the same question: Where does the show go from here? We’ll finally have an answer when Legion returns for its third and final season tonight. Details are scarce but the trailer FX released shows David in full control of his powers, acting as a Manson-like cult leader, and coming up against Farouk and Division 3. Hopefully, Legion can course-correct and come to a satisfying conclusion. Either way, McLevy will be along for the ride, recapping the mind-bending events as they unfold.

Wild card

Years & Years (HBO, 9 p.m.): This limited series from former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies follows a family from Manchester whose “experiences over the course of 15 years are shaped by incredible technological innovations and profound political upheaval.” Furthermore, it stars Emma Thompson, which probably makes it worth your time.