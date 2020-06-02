Sisqo Photo : Bettina Strauss ( The CW )

All times are Eastern.



Top pick

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m., fifth-season finale): In last week’s stellar episode, the Legends managed to escape from television with a little help from their friends and bowl of gray mush right to the camera. Here’s Allison Shoemaker on the excellent penultimate episode of this strong fifth season:

The concept for this episode—that the Legends are trapped on TV—is peak Legends, but it’s also very in keeping with what Charlie’s trying to do. She admits defeat and tries to give her friends the best lives she can. Who cares if it’s a lie? Behrad is breathing, and he’s his sister and his time-bro Nate. They’re all happy and safe, and Zari has a career of some kind. Astra—sorry, Lady Astra—had a safe and happy childhood with her mother, and John is keeping their home running. Sara and Ava are co-captains for life; they never lose, no one ever dies, and their very different personalities never result in real conflict (though it is an “interesting power dynamic.”) And Mick is a criminal again, with a lustrous mane. In this way, it’s the inverse of “Doomworld,” and that means it has plenty in common with the Arrow chapter of the “Invasion!” crossover, in which Oliver and company are given the things they most want in a dreamworld of sorts. Ava’s not wrong. It’s a prison dimension, if a well-intended one.

This week, they’ll fight for the free will of humanity (and for some reason, Sisqo will be there too.) Allison will recap, the Legends will screw things up for the better, and Sisqo will presumably inquire as to whether he might possibly be granted the opportunity to see that thong.

Can you binge it? The first four seasons await you on Netflix—and when you reach the crossover episode each season, you may want to zip over to the other Arrowverse shows for context. Season five arrives on the streamer on June 10.

Regular coverage

Wild card



Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA, 9:01 p.m. and 10 p.m., series premiere): “How does a beautiful, well-off wife and mother, a pillar of Southern California society, devolve into a mentally unstable convicted murderer? To explain this tragic transformation, Amanda Peet doesn’t portray Betty as much as she embodies her. It’s an astonishing performance: so painful at times that it’s difficult to witness—yet so compelling, it’s impossible to look away.” Click here to read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review.

Can you binge it? Yes, though this is an anthology series, so you can certainly start here without missing a beat. But the first season stars Connie Britton, so it’s worth your time, and awaits you on Netflix.