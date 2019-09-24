Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson hope the candidates are watching The Conners

Marah Eakin
Roseanne was always a show about small town, working-class people dealing with small town, working-class issues, and its spin-off, The Conners, is no different. It makes sense, then, that members of the cast Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson would hope that some of their on-screen messaging is sneaking out into people with real-life power to make some change—namely, the candidates for the 2020 presidential election. The A.V. Club talked to them about their hopes and dreams for that exchange in an interview on the set of The Conners, as well as about their ongoing and enduring love for Estelle Parsons, the actress who’s played Beverly Harris on the show off and on for for almost 30 years.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

