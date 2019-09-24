Roseanne was always a show about small town, working-class people dealing with small town, working-class issues, and its spin-off, The Conners, is no different. It makes sense, then, that members of the cast Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson would hope that some of their on-screen messaging is sneaking out into people with real-life power to make some change—namely, the candidates for the 2020 presidential election. The A.V. Club talked to them about their hopes and dreams for that exchange in an interview on the set of The Conners, as well as about their ongoing and enduring love for Estelle Parsons, the actress who’s played Beverly Harris on the show off and on for for almost 30 years.

Advertisement