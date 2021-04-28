Lauren Graham Screenshot : The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

As she’s proven with her work in Bad Santa, NewsRadio, Web Therapy, and Vampirina, Lauren Graham is a versatile and charismatic performer. But she’s probably best known for having played one of the best “cool mom”s in pop culture: Lorelai Gilmore. Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers mines nostalgia for both the Quack Attack and Gilmore Girls by casting Graham in the role of Alex Morrow, a single mother so awesome that she founds and coaches a whole hockey team to ensure her son Evan (Brady Noon) can play, despite not having all the resources of the rich kids who now make up The Mighty Ducks. ( Live long enough to see yourself on the other end of the Quack Attack, etc.)



Alex takes charge early on, even bringing Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) back into the fold. But as we see in this exclusive clip from “Spirit Of The Ducks,” which drops April 30 on Disney+ , she knows when to step back and let her son make a decision for himself.

The Don’t Bothers were formed to give kids who want to play hockey, but don’t necessarily have thousands of dollars for private coaches. After leaving the Mighty Ducks, Evan has served as the Don’t Bothers’ captain. But in “Cherry Picker,” Evan’s new prowess caught the eye of his old coach (Dylan Playfair). The tween no longer has to worry about whether he can play, but with whom. Naturally, Evan looks to his mom for advice on making this big decision. But Alex just tells her son she’s “gonna back off and let you make your own decision and be your own person.” This surprises Evan, who’s used to Alex butting in, but his mom just insists: “ “It’s your decision, and I think you should make it.”

Alex’s confidence in her son probably isn’t t he “Spirit Of The Ducks” of the episode’s title, but it should be. You can stream the sixth episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on April 30.