John Mosley and Deshaun Highler in Last Chance U: Basketball Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, March 10. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Netflix’s sports docuseries Last Chance U, which follows college football athletes with difficult pasts, is spinning off into the world of basketball. Created by Greg Whiteley, the eight-episode series is a gritty look inside the high-stakes world of the California state basketball championship. It follows the East Los Angeles College Huskies, led by head coach John Mosley, as the team is tested with adversity on and off the court.

South Park: South ParQ Vaccination Special (Comedy Central, 8 p.m.): As the citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine, a new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated in this hour-long South Park special. Look out for Dan Caffrey’s recap of the episode.

Regular coverage

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Marriage Or Mortgage (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The streaming platform is really cashing in on wedding-based reality shows. This one pits wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes against each other as they compete to win the budgets of spouses-to-be because apparently these couples can only have either a dream wedding or a dream house.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8 p.m., season premiere): As the singing reality show returns for its fifth season, Niecy Nash takes over hosting duties for the first half of the season from Nick Cannon, who needed time to recover from COVID-19. The original panelists—Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke—will all return to judge the newest crop of masked and costumed contestants.

Dealer (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In this French found-footage-style crime series, based on the 2017 film of the same name, tensions erupt when two filmmakers infiltrate an area ruled by gangs to shoot a music video for a rapper. It stars Abdramane Diakité, Mohamed Boudouh, and Sébastien Houbani.