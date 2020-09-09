Lamorne Morris Photo : Joe Lederer/Hulu

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 9. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

Woke (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Inspired by the life and work of “gentleman cartoonist” Keith Knight—also a co-creator and executive producer of the series—Woke, fronted by New Girl’s Lamorne Morris, does some of what its title might lead you to expect. But as the talking forties will attest, it also does much you won’t so easily see coming. (Like making the forties talk, for example.)

The reliably engaging Morris plays Keef, Knight’s alter-ego in the show (and on the page). He’s a cartoonist on the brink of a new, dazzling level of success whose world shifts abruptly and surreally after a brutal, racist encounter with the San Francisco Police Department. The complete first season, which also stars Workaholics star Blake Anderson, comedian T. Murph, and Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata, drops this morning. Look for Shannon Miller’s coverage later today.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild cards



Get Organized With The Home Edit (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If you find yourself revisiting Tidying Up With Marie Kondo or the Bobby Berk sections of Queer Eye, enjoy both scanning Real Simple for ideas and crying about how nice people are, or long for the days when you could take a nice soothing visit to The Container Store (we exist and we are legion), then executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims have the perfect show for you.

Now get ready for yet more people arguing on Twitter about whether or not organizing your books by color is bullshit.

Advertisement

L.A.’s Finest (Spectrum, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): Ahead of the first season’s network premiere later this month, Spectrum is dropping the complete second season, which is worth a look if you love Gabrielle Union (understandable) or cannot content yourself with one of the other 7,123,654 cop shows currently available to you. (That number’s a guess, but we can’t be that far off, right?) And hey, Kelly Rowland and Orlando Jones show up this season, so there’s that!

The Social Dilemma (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., documentary premiere): This Sundance 2020 selection seems ready to get you all in your head about the internet, if the world itself isn’t stressful enough for you at the moment.

Wheeler Dealers, “Saab’s Your Uncle” (Motortrend, 9 p.m.): We are, at heart, simple folk. And while we may not know shit about cars (some of us, anyway), we know a lot about puns and even more about soothing voices with charming accents. So, this episode of television is called “Saab’s Your Uncle,” and here is one of the show’s hosts.

Might just have the same soothing effect as a trip to The Container Store.

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.

