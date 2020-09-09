L.A.’s Finest has gone through some shit in its short life. The Bruckheimer-produced Bad Boys II spin-off series was originally piloted for NBC in 2017 before being summarily shuttled over to Spectrum, becoming the cable provider’s first exclusive when it premiered in 2019. Its second season was set to premiere this past June but, following the senseless killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, was rightfully back-burnered due to the optics of releasing a show about cops in the heat of the nation’s biggest Black Lives Matter protests.

Even though the country is still very torn over the role of police in every day life, Spectrum is pushing ahead with the release of the show’s second season, which will drop on the cable service September 9. Fans who want to catch up with the show can check it out on Fox, as the network will begin airing its first season September 21.

The A.V. Club talked to the show’s stars, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, about the series earlier this summer. It was before the murder of George Floyd, and before the powerful protests that ensued, so we didn’t get to touch on the role of police presentation on television. We did, however, touch on the show’s genesis and rocky journey, and how the show deals with race across its L.A. settings.