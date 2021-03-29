Kumail Nanjiani Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

For a bit, it seemed like Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi show wasn’t happening; production shut down and the episode order was cut from six to four. But the streaming service wasn’t about to let Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s return to the Star Wars universe slip away. So after hiring new writer Joby Harold, the show’s back on track. At the beginning of the month, Disney+ announced that Indira Varma was joining the cast, and now we finally get to know more big names joining the production.



McGregor, Christensen, and Varma will be joined by Moses Ingram (in her first big project since The Queen’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton (reprising his role as young Owen Lars), Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and one-half of the Safdie brothers, Benny Safdie. So yes, while it’ll take a bit to see Nanjiani’s newly-ripped body in the MCU’s The Eternals, now you’ll get to see a super-jacked Nanjiani in a galaxy far, far away.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be directed by Deborah Chow, who also directed two episodes of The Mandalorian. The series will officially begin shooting in April. According to the plot description given by Disney+, the show “begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

