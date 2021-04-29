Krysten Ritter to direct Peacock horror series The Girl In The Woods

Krysten Ritter Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

We haven’t seen much of Krysten Ritter since Jessica Jones—like all the Defenders-era MCU shows—lost big in the divorce between Marvel and Netflix a few years back. (Although she did make a welcome, if brief, return for the Breaking Bad follow-up film El Camino.) Now Ritter’s coming back to the streaming airwaves, though, with Deadline reporting that the woman who put the B in Don’t Trust The B will be directing a new horror series at Peacock.

Advertisement

Specifically, Ritter has been tapped to direct the first four episodes of The Girl In The Woods, a TV adaptation of a pair of short films produced by CryptTV about creepy cults, mysterious doors, monsters, and the fact that no one should ever go into the woods. (To our mind, the moral of almost any project that takes place in the grim hellscape known as “outside.”) The first film, The Door In The Woods, was written and directed by Joey Greene, while sequel The Girl In The Woods was helmed by Roxine Helberg. And now Ritter—who cut her teeth directing an episode of the third season of Jessica Jones—will take over the story, working to expand out a tale of mysterious powers, creepy monsters, and the woods, which are awful.

Casey Moderno will serve as head writer on the series; Jacob Chase will direct the second set of four episodes. The woods are terrible. That is all.