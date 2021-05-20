Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the 2015 Independent Spirit Awards Image : Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/AFP ( Getty Images )

AMC is assembling an all-star voice cast for its upcoming stop-motion animation series Ultra City Smiths. In a press release, t he cable network announced that (the adorable married duo of) Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the latest additions, along with Alia Shawkat, Luis Guzmán, Tim Meadows, Terry O’Quinn, Debra Winger, Tom Waits, Sunita Mani, and Julian Barratt.

This stop-motion series sees baby dolls repurposed as the grown-up cast characters while a murder mystery plays out . ( Way to amp up the creepy factor, AMC.) Ultra City Smiths follows two intrepid detectives, played by Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who investigate the mysterious disappearance of a famous tycoon. In the process, they rally to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption at a high cost to themselves and their families.

Bell and Shepard will play Donella Pecker and Congressman Chris Pecker, respectively. Mani will voice another detective, Jaya Mukherjee; Meadows is the Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumbwhile; Waits will narrate the show. But that’s not all. Ultra City Smiths’ lineup also includes names like Jason Mantzoukas (is any animated project complete without him? The answer is no.), John C. Reilly, Bebe Neuwirth, Tim Heidecker, Kurtwood Smith, Melissa Villaseñor, Chris Conrad, Damon Herriman, and Hana Mae Lee.

The show hails from Steve Conrad and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. The first two episodes will premiere July 22 on AMC+ , with new ones dropping weekly every Thursday. The six-episode first season will air on AMC this fall.