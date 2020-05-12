Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.

Kimmy Schmidt's Carol Kane on her "sexy" musical number and seducing Daniel Radcliffe

Cameron Scheetz
Sure, there are no “wrong turns” in Netflix’s interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend, but it’s fair to say you chose the incorrect options if you don’t get to see at least one of Carol Kane’s fantastic musical numbers. No stranger to performing thanks to her turn as Madame Morrible in the U.S. tour of the musical Wicked, the legendary actor told us how the Rex Harrison style of “talk-singing” helped her nail a couple of choice scenes in the new Kimmy Schmidt special. As Lillian and another new character, Kane also shares a lot of screen time with Daniel Radcliffe, during which she gets to both seduce and coddle the former “Boy Who Lived.” It’s a joy to watch, and was apparently also a joy to film, according to Kane, who told us what it was like to film the many starts, stalls, and alternate takes of an interactive special.

