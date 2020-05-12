Photo : Netflix

Top pick

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., interactive special): “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is making a triumphant return—offering not just a new episode, but also the first interactive comedy special on Netflix. Using the same technology seen in Black Mirror’s ‘Bandersnatch,’ but with much funnier results, Kimmy Vs. The Reverend tracks the titular eternally optimistic redhead as she heads out on her biggest adventure yet.” Read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s enthusiastic review here.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.): season-six finale

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.)

On stage At home (and for kids)

That’s Weird, Grandma (PlayMakers Laboratory via Patreon, ongoing): One of the most reliable pleasures of Chicago’s theater scene is That’s Weird, Grandma, an ongoing and ever-changing collection of short plays, sketches, and songs created from stories written by students across the city. Like many arts organizations, they’ve found a way to bring their efforts online. The lineup changes weekly, and one-week passes start at $2. Family-friendly, but a delight for viewers of any age.

Wild card

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall (ABC, 8 p.m., two-hour special): Friends and collaborators pay tribute to the prolific writer, actor, and director behind Happy Days, Mork & Mindy, Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries, Laverne & Shirley, and many other movies and television series. Expect appearances from Julie Andrews, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Richard Gere, Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine, John Stamos, Henry Winkler, Kate Hudson, Ron Howard, and Jimmy Kimmel, among others.