Photo : Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gen

Killing Eve gave fans what they wanted in the latest season: Giving up on the cat-and-mouse game between Villanelle and Eve, and finally bringing them together in a strange friendship. Understandably, there’s a limit to where the story can go with their new dynamic, so it’s time to kill off Killing Eve, with the upcoming fourth season being its last. But there’s a silver lining: In a press release, AMC Networks mentions it is “working with partner Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to develop a number of potential spinoff ideas to extend the show’s iconic universe.”



Advertisement

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Sandra Oh in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.” Jodie Comer added, “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

The good and bad news is that we won’t get to see the final season until 2022, so we still have a whole year of anticipating a killer finale. Filming of season four hadn’t begun already because of the pandemic, but is set to start in early summer.

