Photo : Starz

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, January 24. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.): In its third season, American Gods seems to be turning to some stories of old—that is, stories not quite as old as the myths from which so many of its characters spring. A more recent kind of old. Here’s Ani Bundel in her recap for last week’s “Serious Moonlight,” the show’s second episode of the year:

American Gods returns to the moonlight, the serious moonlight. But no one is offering to put on their red shoes and dance the blues. Instead, “Serious Moonlight” opens in Wisconsin in 1690. It’s a slaughter race, and the Nordic settlers are winning out against the Native Americans, despite the latter crying out to their gods for help. It’s the second episode in a row where the series attempts to recapture the openers from season one—in this case, Mr. Nancy’s famous slave ship scene. On the one hand, the slaughter race is a brutal scene, reminding viewers of the history of white men coming to these lands and Whiskey Jack’s (as Wisakedjak is known in the book) understandable hatred of Odin. But it also highlights how much of that has been muted, like a shadow of its former self. (Moreover, for those who have been paying attention, it’s a profoundly uncomfortable reminder of Orlando Jones’ claims he was fired from the show because the seething rage of Mr. Anansi’s speeches “send the wrong message.” Does the series view the genocide of the native populations somehow as easier on white sensibilities than to remind us what we did to Black people?)

Advertisement

So, yep, that’s complicated. Keep an eye out for Ani’s recap, and feel free to make yourself some popcorn and shake up an Odin’s Juice while you wait.

Regular coverage

Euphoria (HBO, 9 p.m., part two of special episode)

Wild cards

Bridge And Tunnel (Epix, 9 p.m., series premiere): Look for our review of this Edward Burns dramedy set in 1980s New York later this week.

Charmed (The CW, 9 p.m., season-three premiere): The Charmed ones are back, so it’s time to find out what the hell is up with Macy and Harry.

Agatha Christie’s England (PBS, 10 p.m., premiere): Here’s the second Christie special from PBS in as many weeks, which is great news for Viewers Like Us.