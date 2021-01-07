Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood on Sabrina and Nick's past, present, and future

Marah Eakin
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead. If you haven’t finished the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, do that, then come back.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina might be over, but is the relationship between Nick and Sabrina endgame? When the series ends, both Sabrina and Nick are dead and living happily every after together in a witchy purgatory. But why did they get back together in the first place? And why is it that anytime a girl on a TV show says “I need to take some time for myself,” that girl ends up dating someone in the next episode? We sat down with Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood—Sabrina and Nick themselves—to hammer it all out.

That plus Shipka’s thoughts on the final season’s amazing and amazingly meta guest appearances are in the video above.

