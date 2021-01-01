From left: William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Martin Kove as John Kreese, and Ralph Macchio as Daniel Larusso Photo : Netflix

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Friday, January 1, and Saturday, January 2.



Top pick

Cobra Kai (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The third season of this YouTube Premium-turned-Netflix series picks up from the pretty dark place it left off in season two, according to Alex McLevy’s review. Johnny (William Zabka) feels guilty for the horrific school fight that put his protégé, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), in the hospital, but it looks like he’s survived the fall—Cobra Kai really never dies. Meanwhile, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is facing the consequences of pushing Miguel by going to juvie. Daniel (Ralph Macchio) travels to Okinawa, paving the way for the return of The Karate Kid’s Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). Yeah, get ready for those teary Mr. Miyagi mentions and memories.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.): We deserve to start 2021 with a brand new RuPaul’s Drag Race. The cast of season 13 was announced via Twitter last month. Kate Kulzick will recap.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Follow along with Lisa Weidenfeld’s binge recaps of the final episodes of this Kiernan Shipka-led witchy series.

Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks (BBC America, Friday, 8 p.m.): The third annual Doctor Who New Year episode will bring back cast members Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole but also returning faces like John Barrowman and Chris Noth. In Revolution Of The Daleks, The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison far away from Earth. It leaves her best friends, Yaz, Ryan, and Graham, to pick up their lives without her when they discover a disturbing plan forming that involves a Dalek, you know, the notorious Nazi-like extraterrestrial race. Caroline Siede will review the festive special.

Vikings (Amazon Prime Video): Dennis Perkins continues to recap the sixth and final season of this historical drama.

Wild cards

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): If your resolution for the new year is to meditate more and find that inner peace—after 2020, who can blame you?—this eight-episode animated series is here to help out. It will feature Andy Puddicombe, former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app, talking about the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute outing will showcase different mindfulness techniques that focus on subjects like anger, stress, letting go.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Done with meditation and looking for more inspiration for resolutions? Say hello to this hour-long documentary featuring popular podcasters and longtime friends, Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, known to their audience as The Minimalists. They’ve built a whole movement around how lives can be better with less. The film follows various people as they try to make progress getting rid of things in their life and discuss the power in doing that.